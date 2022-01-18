From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has stated that his political future is in the hand of God and not dependent on any human being.

Speaking during an interview on television, yesterday, he welcomed the defections of other governors and other political big wigs into the All Progressives Congress (APC) noting that their entry into the party would secure victory for the party in 2023.

“I feel happy rather than being threatened. My ambition is in the hand of God, power, and might belong to God. The more we have governors in the APC, the more chance we have to win the election. The more chance we have to continue the project of Nigeria from where Mr President will stop by 2023,”

Umahi, chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum disclosed that the purpose of his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari was not all about his presidential ambition but also about the security situation in the South East and the state of the ongoing Ebonyi International Airport which he wanted Mr. President to commission in May.

“The issue wasn’t just about going to the President to ask him that I want to contest. There were so many other issues I went to discuss with Mr President. I went there to discuss solutions to our insecurity in the SouthEast, and on our airport project. I went there to let him know that our airport project will be ready by May 2022 but we needed financial assistance to buy some equipment.

“The issue of running was by the side, and I mentioned it to him as the father of the nation and father of our political party,” he said.