From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, inaugurated the state chapter of the South East Security Network as known as Ebubeagu.

Inaugurating the security outfit at Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki, Umahi said Ebubeagu was formed following a call by people of the zone for a security outfit that would assist the police and other security agencies in fighting crimes and criminality across the the zone.

He said though the outfit has been structured under a state commander, it would still be under the supervision and control of the state Police Command.

He warned members of the outfit against engaging in superiority fights with the police, stressing that anyone who fights with the police in the cause of duty would be sacked.

Apparently responding to calls to disband the outfit, Governor Umahi allayed fears that it was launched not to attack and intimidate members of the opposition ahead of the 2023 general election.

He said the outfit, in line with the law that established it, would work in synergy with the police and other security agencies to fight crimes in the state.

He, however, urged those opposed to the operation of the outfit to go to court to challenge its legality, insisting that the it has come to stay in the state.

He commended members of the Ebubeagu security for their excellent performance so far.

“Let me say that what we have here is very lawful and will continue to be for the benefit of our people. Let me commend the handlers; what I saw today is very encouraging. And let me thank, in a very special way, the commissioner of police and all his officers for the efforts they have made towards our security architecture in Ebonyi State.

“I am moved to challenge the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke and the handlers to expand the law to include their promotion of the men, to include a greater measure for their welfare, dedication and excellent performance, to make this an employment opportunity for our people and to make it pensionable. Everybody will die one day, so nobody is afraid of speaking about death. But in the unlikely event of anyone being killed in active service, we will make a provision to assist the families, and for the burial.

“In 2022, I will make this outfit the envy of all the people seeking for employment .We will pay you what a graduate on grade level 12 cannot get. Let me say that section 7(7) of the law says that the function of Ebubeagu is to assist the police and other security agencies in carrying out any lawful activity that will assist in maintaining law and order in the state.

“So, this outfit is not an alternate police, but this is an outfit that is totally under the tutelage, supervision and monitoring of the police. There shall be no altercation or superiority fights as you are under the police force. Anybody who doesn’t like it, and wish to do otherwise can bow out, because this is what our law says. You will not fight the police, or disagree with the police. You will obey all lawful orders of the commissioner of police in the state.

“Let me also say that the outfit is not politically motivated, but those who have been sponsoring insecurity in the state, and who are afraid of the outfit, can go to court to challenge the law as this outfit will never be disbanded,” he said.