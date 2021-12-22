From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has formally inaugurated the state chapter of the South East Security Network known as Ebube Agu.

Inaugurating the security Outfit at a colourful ceremony which held at Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki, Governor Umahi noted that the security Outfit was formed following a call by people of the zone for a security Outfit that will assist the police and other security agencies in fighting crime across the region.

The governor stated that though the outfit has been structured under a state commander, it will still be under the supervision and control of the Ebonyi State Police Command.

He warned members of the outfit against engaging in superiority fights with the police, stressing that anyone who fights with the police in the cause of duty will be sacked.

Responding to the calls for disbanding of the outfit by the opposition leaders in the state, Governor Umahi allayed fears that the outfit was launched for the purposes of attacking and intimidating members of the opposition ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He explained that the outfit, in line with the law that established it, will work in synergy with the police and other security agencies in the state to fight crimes in the state.

The governor urged those opposed to the operation of the outfit in the state to go to court to challenge its legality, insisting that the outfit has come to stay in the state.

He commended members of the Ebube Agu security for their excellent performance so far in the state and charged the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, to see that the law is amended to promotions, welfare packages, and pensions for its members.

‘Let me say that what we have here is very lawful and will continue to be for the benefit of our people. Let me Commend the handlers, what I saw today is very very encouraging. And let me thank in a very special way the Commissioner of Police and all his officers for the efforts they have made towards our security architecture in Ebonyi State.

‘I am moved to challenge the Attorney General and the handlers to expand the law to include their promotion of the men, to include a greater measure for their welfare, dedication, and excellent performance, to make this an employment opportunity for our people and to make it pensionable. Everybody will die one day so nobody is afraid of speaking about death. But in the unlikely event of anyone being killed in active service, we will make a provision to assist the families, and for the burial. In 2022 will make this outfit the envy of all the people seeking employment. We will pay you what a graduate in grade level 12 cannot get. Let me say that section 7(7) of the law says that the function of Ebube Agu is to assist the police and other security agencies in carrying out any lawful activity that will assist in maintaining law and order in the state. So this outfit is not alternate police, but this is an outfit that is totally under the tutelage, supervision, and monitoring of the police. There shall be no altercation or superiority fights as you are under the police force. Anybody who doesn’t like it and wishes to do otherwise can bow out because this is what our law says. You will not fight the police or disagree with the police. You will obey all lawful orders of the Commissioner of Police in the state.

‘Let me also say that the outfit is not politically motivated, but those who have been sponsoring insecurity in the state, and who are afraid of the outfit, can go to court to challenge the law as this outfit will never be disbanded,’ he stated.