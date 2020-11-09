Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has said Governor David Umahi would soon join the party.

The party disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abakaliki, yesterday.

Addressing party members, a leader of the party in the state and former Senate Committee Chairman on Works, Chief Julius Ucha said the party in the South East had made a big catch in the Ebonyi governor.

Ucha who represented Ebonyi Central senatorial zone between 2003-2011, added that the governor would soon make public his defection from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to the APC.

He said the governor had done well in the state which had made him one of the best governors in the country.

He said the party was ready to welcome the governor to the party and also ensure it produces the next governor of the state by 2023.

Former senator who represented Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone, Chief Anthony Agbo hailed Governor Umahi’s decision to join the APC as a decisive move.

Agbo urged APC members in the state not to panic over the governor’s defection to the party saying it would bring great fortunes to all members of the party.

He explained that Governor Umahi would team up with Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma, to reposition the party in the South East.

The party also stated that they were committed to actualising what they called South East Mandate, which advocates the right of the zone to produce the next president of Nigeria.

At the end of the meeting, the party in a communique read by former Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area, Chief Chaka Nwaze, called on the governor to quickly commence the processes towards his final defection.