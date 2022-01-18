From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering commitment towards food sufficiency in the country.

He stated that it was commendable that the Buhari administration achieved food sufficiency despite security challenges confronting the nation which he noted preceded his administration.

Speaking in Abuja during the unveiling of the 17th Mega Rice Pyramids under the Anchor Borrowers Scheme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Governor Umahi applauded the President for his fight against insecurity, noting that the success of the war against insecurity was responsible for the abundance of food in the country.

He also thanked the President for his agricultural interventions in Ebonyi State, adding that they have assisted the State in maintaining a leading position in food production in the country.

“Mr President is a man with a good heart. He has scored excellently in all sectors of our nation-building but we have not sufficiently showcased your successes, the showcasing of this rice pyramid is quite commendable and assurance to people of Nigeria that despite the security challenges which we of course inherited and which I am confident that before you exit by God’s special grace in 2023 would be a thing of the past and your commitment shows that.

“Mr President, you have been feeding people of this country and are capable of feeding people of this country despite the insecurity in food production all over the world.

“You are the man that I have always said, saw tomorrow. When you came in 2015, you were confronted with a lot of decays, very weak institutions, very high level of corruption, we could as a nation barely feed ourselves when you inherited the office, but it takes a man that came from God to confront those challenges, and I want to commend you very high because if you didn’t do what you did starting from 2015, it would have been a very difficult situation for our people because hunger breeds anger but you have averted that through your programmes and I commend the CBN Governor who saw your programmes and took it very seriously and that is why we are where we are, great success especially in the area of Agriculture.”

“Ebonyi State under you and through you has expanded our agricultural programmes, and agricultural programmes account for over 50% of our employment rating and the statistics are there. Under you, we have established two new Fertilizer Plants to join your fertilizer programmes, under you, Your Excellency and through you, we are establishing the largest limestone granules in Ebonyi State, you have released all the money and the project is highly at an advanced stage, and when you come to Ebonyi State, you will be very happy with that programme.

“Let me, therefore, commend you Sir for your efforts at our Nation-building and I believe very strongly that the challenges that are confronting us as a Nation, the reason why you came is that God foresaw those challenges and brought you and I will say to you congratulations because without a man with a good heart we wouldn’t have been able to be where we are and a Nation that doesn’t understand where they are coming from in May 29th, 2015 may not be able to appreciate where we are now but God sees your efforts and God helps you in your daily commitment to our Nation-building, thank you, Your Excellency, “he said.

Governor Umahi was also presented with an award at the event for his contribution to the success of the Anchor Borrowers Programme by the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria.