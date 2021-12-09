From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has announced that National Examinations Council (NECO) are now compulsory for all Secondary Schools in Ebonyi State.

NECO spokesman, Sani Azeez, in a statement, on Thursday, said the governor announced the development following a request made to that effect by the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, during a courtesy visit to the governor in Abakaliki.

He said that the examinations involved are the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination(SSCE).

He said the governor commended NECO for playing an important role in the educational development of the country, and assured the Council that the Ebonyi State Government will continue to support NECO to enable her deliver on it’s mandate.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Wushishi, in his remarks, commended the state government for its positive disposition to the Council.

Prof Wushishi disclosed that the state registered the highest number of candidates in the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination ( BECE) in the country, and commended the governor for that.

He solicited the support of all stakeholders for NECO operations being the only national indigenous examination body in the country.

