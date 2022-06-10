Ebonyi State Governor and APC presidential aspirant, Chief David Umahi, also congratulated the former governor on his victory and commended all the presidential aspirants as well as the National Working Committee (NWC) on the smooth conduct of the convention.

The governor in a statement he personally signed promised to support Tinubu and all candidates of the party at all levels during the general elections next year.

He called on all aspirants, and indeed all leaders of the party to rally behind Tinubu and ensure the victory of the party in 2023.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Also, former Senate Leader and Director-General of Rotimi Amaechi Campaign Organisation, Mohammed Ali Ndume, promised to work for the success of the party in next year’s general elections. He, however, called on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory and carry every member of the party along.

He said as an advocate of power shift to the South, he was satisfied with the outcome of the primaries, though his candidate, Amaechi, did not clinch the ticket.

Ndume urged aggrieved members of the APC to put the past behind them and collectively ensure that PDP does not return to power next year.

“As a faithful party man, I’ll work assiduously to ensure that the APC wins in all elections next year. There is a lot of work to be done and we need to start doing that right now. I call on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory. It was a contest and he has won.”

Reacting, former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, said Tinubu’s victory was well deserved and marked an epochal moment in the history of Nigeria and its democratic culture.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will lead our great party to victory and please count on me and my political family for an unqualified support. May | also seize this opportunity to implore the teeming members and supporters of the APC across the country to rally round our presidential flag bearer while wishing them an exciting electioneering campaign period ahead,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .