Ebonyi Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, has denied accusing South East leaders of sabotaging ongoing construction of the second Niger Bridge.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji clarified that the governor was quoted out of context.

According to the commissioner, the governor only gave words of admonition to host communities over Federal Government Projects cited in their communities when Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Chief Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah visited him.

He stated: “The issues between the Federal Ministry of Works & Housing and the host communities, and the progress of work at the Second Niger bridge have been sorted out generously by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing. The pace of work has improved and for us it is a major achievement in the socio-economic development profile of the South East, for which we shall continue to be grateful to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhamnadu Buhari.