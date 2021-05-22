From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday denied the allegation by National Assembly members from the state elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party that Governor David Umahi armed political thugs and cultists with dangerous weapons to unleash attacks on the PDP members in the state in the name of Ebubeagu. The National Assembly caucus led by Dr. Sam Egwu, who is senator representing Ebonyi North Zone, made the allegation at a press conference last Tuesday in Abuja. But reacting to the allegation, the APC in the state, in a press conference held in Abakaliki, on Friday, claimed that the allegations were false, challenging them to provide evidence to that effect.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, said, “we deny in its entirety the allegations that Gov Umahi distributed weapons to Development Centre Coordinators and other agents of Ebonyi State government and the allegation that Chief Deacon Austin Umahi was addressing a group of people on how to use the weapons against members of the opposition.