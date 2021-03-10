From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, yesterday, said allegations made against Governor David Umahi by the new National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), South East zone,Chief Ali Odefa, was unfounded, baseless and useless.

Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Stanley Okoroemegha, who is also the Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, claimed that Chief Odefa made the allegations only for the purpose of drawing unmerited public attention to himself.

The APC boss who described Governor Umahi as a peace-loving man, who would not condescend to a level of plotting to plant Improvised Explosive Devices on anyone as alleged by Odefa.

He, therefore, urged Ebonyians and Nigerians to disregard the allegations, adding that the governor was too busy initiating ideas and executing projects to make life easier and meaningful for Ebonyi people to be wasting time listening to the lamentations of the opposition elements.

Emegha enjoined Chief Odefa to concentrate on his onerous task of leading a fast fading opposition party and stop distracting himself making useless allegations against his benefactor.

“Ebonyians know how Governor Umahi picked Ali Odefa from nowhere and made him whatever he is today.

“I say it again that the allegations made against our working Governor by Ali Odefa are useless allegations. Umahi does not waste time on anything that does not add value to the lives of Ebonyi People.

“How can Governor Umahi waste his precious times just to be planning how to kill human being or plant explosives on Ali Odefa? That is absolute nonsense.

“Govenor Umahi is currently preoccupied with the task of repositioning the state as the best developing state in the entire federation.

“Their anger is that he left PDP. So, they didn’t know how to deal with that. It is paining them very well. But they should know that making wild , baseless and unsubstantiated allegations can never bring him back to the PDP.

“The truth is that our governor and, of course, the entire Ebonyi State are now in APC. And the governor’s primary target now, in terms of politics, is how to ensure the entire South East is properly integrated in the mainstream of the nation’s politics and not Ali Odefa,” Chief Emegha said.