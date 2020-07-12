Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday ordered the state electoral commission known as the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) to immediately commence the processes for the conduct of the local government elections.

The council election was earlier scheduled to hold in April but was later canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The governor thereafter appointed a caretaker committee to man the 13 councils pending the conduct of the elections.

But in a statement yesterday, Governor Umahi directed the state electoral commission to start activities leading to the conduct of the polls.

The statement which was issued by the state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, said the governor issued the order in exercise of his powers as contained in the Ebonyi State Coronavirus And Other Dangerous Infectious Diseases And Related Matters Law 2020.