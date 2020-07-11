Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has ordered the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) to immediately commence processes for the conduct of the local government elections.

The council election was earlier scheduled to hold in April but was later cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The governor, thereafter, appointed a caretaker committee to man the thirteen councils pending the conduct of the elections.

In a statement on Saturday Governor Umahi directed the state electoral commission to start activities leading to the conduct of the polls.

The statement, which was issued by the state commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji, said the governor issued the order in exercise of his powers as contained in the Ebonyi State Coronavirus And Other Dangerous Infections Diseases And Related Matters Law 2020.

The statement reads:

‘In exercise of his powers under Ebonyi State Coronavirus and other Dangerous (Infectious) Diseases and Related Matters Law, 2020 and Regulations thereof and all other enabling laws thereto, the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE has issued Executive Order lifting the suspension of Electoral Processes and Political Activities for the 2020 Local Government Elections in Ebonyi State.

‘To this end, therefore, the Governor has directed Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) to immediately commence activities for the conduct of the 2020 Local Government Elections in the State as required by law.’