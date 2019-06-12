Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has directed former commissioners, special assistants and other former appointees to return all government vehicles, and other properties in their possession with immediate effect.

The governor’s directive was handed down by the Permanent Secretary Designate in charge of Protocol Unit, Government House, Abakaliki, Austin Udude.

Udude said that the affected officers were expected to submit the aforesaid properties in their possession before June 13.

He said that it is a criminal offence for an appointee to vacate office and still retain government property.

“They are expected to submit the vehicles and other properties before Thursday, June 13, to the Permanent Secretary Designate, Government House.

“His Excellency the executive governor of the state, has not authorised anybody to keep government’s vehicle or property. The affected officials should comply accordingly,” the statement read.