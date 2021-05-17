From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, ordered security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abduction and torture of chieftain of the PDP in the state, Amos Ogbonnaya.

He was abducted Thursday afternoon in his Okposi community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, but was later released early Friday by his abductors after inflicting severe injuries on him.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Umahi in a statement, yesterday, by his Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, said: “Having followed the trend of events, including accusations and counter-accusations in some quarters, Governor Umahi condemns the unsavoury situation in strong terms knowing that such is unhealthy for collective democratic existence.

“To this end, the governor has directed the police and other security agencies to swing into action by unearthing all perpetrators of the dastardly act to enable them face justice as he equally wishes Mr. Ogbonna a quick recovery.”

The governor said he was committed to the security and safety of all citizens despite their political divides.