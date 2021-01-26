From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki.

Ebonyi state Governor,David Umahi, has ordered the immediate release of foods, clothing and other relief materials to victims of intra-communal war in Effium community of Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

Umahi gave the directive in a statement on Tuesday.

In the statement signed by the Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor on Media, Francis Nwaze,Umahi said women and men above 60 years of age and Children should be targeted while distributing the food and and all the relief materials.

The Governor also directed immediate enumeration of houses of all widows and fathers above 70 years old that were burnt during the crisis for immediate attention.

He appealed to all those who ran away from the community to return, assuring them that adequate security arrangement has been made to secure their lives and property.

Nwaze said the Governor has equally approved the construction of a Permanent Army checkpoint in the community community to ensure constant Security in the community.

He restated that the government officials and other stakeholders from the community who were arrested in connection to the crisis will continue to be in police detention through court order until normalcy returns.

He warned those peddling fake news over th security crisis in th community to desist from such act, saying it was not for the best interest of the state.