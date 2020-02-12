Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, has said neither Governor David Umahi nor the party has endorsed any aspirant for the upcoming local government elections in the state.

Nwebonyi said this at a news briefing in Abakaliki, yesterday, adding that the aspirants would be given equal opportunities during the primary election.

He denied allegation that the party hiked the prices of the nomination forms to N2.2 million and N250,000 for chairmanship and councillorship positions, respectively, to scare potential aspirants away.

“It is not true that we hiked the price for forms because they are almost the same amount with what we had in the previous elections.