From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki.

National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), South East zone, Chief Ali Odefa, yesterday accused his former boss and Governor of Ebonyi State,Chief David Umahi, of plotting to plant Improvised Explosive Devices(IEDs) on him and some of his property in the state.

Odefa, in a statement, claimed that Governor Umahi’s major target was to pit him against the Federal Government and the various security agencies in the country.

“The attention of the National Vice Chairman (NVC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Southeast Zone, Chief Ali Odefa has been drawn to a sinister grand plan by the Governor David Umahi led Government of Ebonyi State to plant incriminating items including Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and other unauthorized weapons around him (the NVC) as part of a larger devious plans to tag Chief Ali Odefa as the sponsor of the Eastern Nigeria Security Network (ESN), thereby pitting him against the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“It has become necessary to alert the good people of Ebonyi State and the general public of the unrelenting efforts of Governor Umahi and his agents to muzzle dissenting voices in Ebonyi State through any means possible including fabrication of lies, intimidation and outright violence” he said

But the government in a statement by Damian Okafor, media aide in the Office of the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, dismissed the allegation as senseless and a product of a misfit.

“We are not surprised that the first official assignment of Ali Odefa after his purported election that ended up deepening the distrust and division in PDP South East is to transfer his bitterness to the performing Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umah FNSE, FNATE (Akubaraoha). It is obvious that having been handed an assignment under a complex party fractionalisation and well beyond his capacity, all Ali could dream of is to throw stones at the governor who is busy delivering on his mandates of taking Ebonyi to greater heights. We trust that this visionless and baseless allegation is his only strategy to convince his new paymaster that he is worthy of his hire.

It is crystal clear that PDP in South East has bestowed their leadership on a clown and sadistic personality. For the avoidance of doubt, the content of the publication is nothing but a concoction of fabricated mendacities which is not unexpected of a man bereaved of ideas of programmes expected to emanate from the position he claims to occupy.

“We urge members of the public to disregard and discountenance the publication of Ali Odefa as a product of a misfit and social deviant whose emergence has further diminished the acceptability of PDP in the Zone. Those that put him in this exalted position as South East PDP Chairman for whatever motive must know the principle of life which says that” you cannot give what you do not have and where the brain is unoccupied with ideas, it is pre-occupied with valueless negative indulgences as is the case with Ali Odefa.”