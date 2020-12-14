Nigerians understand the ways of our politics, politicians and public office holders too well to misthink that the fortunes of this country would improve any era now. An alarming majority of our compatriots in positions of authority, honour and trust are too authoritarian, too dishonourable and too trustworthless to add any meaningful value to our lives. Problem though is, we all keep a straight face like nothing is amiss; quietly praying and expecting miraculous change. Alas, a century and counting, our dear Nigeria continues to generate so much motion very little movement.

No thanks to our people in power like the man who runs things in Ebonyi state in the southeast, the geopolitical zone which with the south south is the joint headquarters of what the world knows is calculated national neglect. David Nweze Umahi, member and fellow of Nigeria Society of Engineers, stumbled into political consciousness in 2007 when he became state acting chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and substantive chairman in 2009; remaining so up until 2011 when he emerged deputy governor to Chief Martin Nwancho Elechi. In the build up to 2015, the then governor probably having decoded his deputy’s machiavellian political character, reneged on a purported succession agreement, preferring instead to line behind a fantastic gentleman and consummate professional, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu, an orthopaedic and trauma surgeon, who at the time was Minister of Health. When Engr. Umahi prevailed, he ensured that Gov. Elechi spent every hour of the twilight of his administration testing own blood pressure!

Things remained this ill-tempered or worse all the way to 2017, culminating in the crosstitution of the former governor to All Progressives Congress (APC). I don’t know how much respite he got in that new political hideout, but it wasn’t for long because after years of his solo hide and seek, Gov. Umahi himself last month confirmed all the chronic rumours and suspicion by joining (or pursuing?) his former boss at (to) APC. That’s fine, crosstitution is not an unexampled crime the way politics Nigeriana rolls. Many Nigerian politicians have done it, many more shall.

There’s therefore no need to cast the first or any stone at the Ebonyi state chief executive. Most -if not all- previous defaulters of this political felony not only got away with it they got rewarded plus. In fact, crosstitution has become so institutionalised in Nigeria that no smart commentator should criticise it publicly because it could be the critic or someone close next. This is why, as we say here in Nigeria, all of us must look at the Dave Umahi case with the eyes of a big man!

However, if he escapes the leprous treatment on that count, he shouldn’t when it comes to integrity and conduct. A so-called big man, who in 13 years benefited immensely from one political party to not only betray that same political party but denigrates it in addition, is not that big. Gov. Umahi, from the day he was bold enough to own up to his five year secret ambition of becoming an APC member, has carried on too desperately like the fainthearted bully in the White House. He has said and done some things quite below his office and person

Imagine accusing his former party of neglecting his geopolitical zone. That’s such a flimsy excuse, coming in 2020. It would perhaps have been tenable in 2009 or 2011 when he was party chair or deputy governor and while the party was still in charge at the centre. Also, whining that a colleague governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, did not allow him enough legroom in the party is a very ungovernorship, diversionary tantrum to throw.

By the way, I thought that internecine verbal shot sounded petty, if not puerile. How does a state governor bemoan publicly that another state governor in the same country, and of the same political party, is more powerful than him? Perhaps, some leaders have no business delving into public communication. By miscommunicating to the global public, Gov. Umahi dragged down the good people of Ebonyi while cheaply handing Riverians the bragging rights

Furthermore, he sank deeper by attacking some of his own people who allegedly refused to cross over with him. I was horrified when I read the no-holds-barred open letter by former president of the senate and former secretary to the government of the federation, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim. Exactly what happens to Nigerian political high-flyers immediately they begin to crave new conquests? Just why do our highly placed men and women in power aiming for higher heights engage in lowly behaviour, action and speech?

As I mentioned earlier, with Nigeria having come to pass political prostitution, political disloyalty and political betrayal as acceptable behaviour, not even the PDP which itself has benefited and continues to benefit from these Stone Age political strategies should point the finger at Gov. Dave Umahi. Yet, that does not in any way, shape or form decanonise the Umahi stratagem from the national records of shame. Let our leaders not think us fools. We want them to show good conscience, tact and class, always.

No doubt, the former PDP man reserves the right to nurse, to nurture and to pursue any political ambition he deems fit. With very many visitors to his state reporting that he has performed well so far, he may find himself in presidential poll position going forward. Which brings me to the point I have been labouring to make all day. Leadership achievements transcend infrastructure projects and landscape transformation.

It’s about time Nigerian political leaders were scored also on the bases of strength of character, apoliticalness, sanity, humanity as well as all the other -ities. There’s as well an urgent need for system overhaul and mindset rewire. Political stunts such as Nigerians have grown accustomed to, planned and executed in deceit and fraud and corruption, must henceforth be booed and punished rather than being accepted and celebrated. There are no other faster and better ways of changing our global status as a political laughing stock.

As for Mr. Umahi, the only option available to his foot soldiers and well wishers -in the circumstance- is the following prayer points. One, that Heaven should compel APC to treat the southeast and him better and presidentially -whatever that means. Two, that on no account should the governor be forced post 2023 to join our lowest political league peopled mainly by those who stormed away in anger but crawled back prodigally to recant and plead on their knees for even half bread. God bless Nigeria!