Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, has called on all Nigerian Christians and Christians all over the world to be agents of peace and good neighbourliness as they mark 2018 Christmas celebration and New Year.

Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, described this year’s Christmas as a moment for Christians to exude peace as the country gears towards the 2019 general election.

The statement read in parts: “Today, 25th December, 2018 marks yet another epochal event which is the commemoration of the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ spanning over two thousand years ago.

“We Christians have continued to observe the great feast with obeisance and reverence as it marked a restoration to mankind what was lost in the Garden of Eden through Adam.

“As Christians, this is a veritable moment to preach peace, Christ being the Prince of peace Himself. This is also a time to live in peace with our fellow countrymen and women without recourse to their different religious and political affiliations.

“As the 2019 general elections in the country gather momentum, I urge all of you to get your Permanent Voter cards ready and vote for only those who have been tested and trusted by the populace.

“However, considering the various turbulent moments which the country passed through in 2018, the onus therefore lies on us as Christians to preach peace, live together in an undying love and imbibe the spirit of religious and cultural tolerance.

“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, I urge everyone of us to pray for peace, preach peace and cordially live in peace with one another in our dear great country, Nigeria”, it added.