Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi yesterday, presented a budget of N178.1 billion for 2020 to the state House of Assembly. The budget was lower than the 2019 figure of 188.4billion.

Umahi while presenting the budget, tagged ‘budget of growth, consolidation and transformation,” expressed appreciation to the House and other critical stakeholders who ensured the effective implementation of the 2019 budget.

The governor said that the budget has a recurrent expenditure of N46.08 billion representing 25.8 per cent and capital expenditure of N132 billion representing 74.1 percent. He said personnel cost in the budget was N18.4billion with provisions for payment of the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

Umahi noted that works and infrastructure has been allocated N54.1b (30.8 per cent) education—N27b (15. 21 per cent) health—N15.4b (8.6 per cent) human capital development and commerce and industry—N8.b (4.5 per cent). “Agriculture will receive N3.7b (2.1 per cent) security—N2.6b (1.5 per cent) as the government desires to enhance the agricultural capabilities of the state and improve its general hospitals,” he said. Mr. Francis Nwifuru, the Speaker commended Umahi for painstakingly implementing the 2019 budget and its preceding ones and assured of the House continued collaboration for the good of the state.