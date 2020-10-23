Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has ordered the immediate reopening of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki for the commencement of academic activities.

He also announced the proscription of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and others unions in the institution.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Onyebuchi Chima, Umahi said only the Students Union Government (SUG) is allowed to exist in the school.

He said the decision was taken to ensure unions’ activities do not negatively affect the re-opening of EBSU and commencement of academic/non-academic activities in the university.

The commissioner disclosed that the governor approved the release of N500 million for the payment of outstanding staff salaries and N300 million loan to EBSU for the commencement of SME businesses to boost the institution’s IGR.

He said the governor further approved the donation of the Ebonyi State Mushrooms Farm and the citrus farm to the school as part of efforts to boost the IGR of the institution.

Chima said: “To ensure that the EBSU environment cleaned up for the immediate commencement of teaching and non-teaching activities, the governor has approved the immediate release of N5 million to EBSU management.

“To ameliorate the hardship of parents/students in the payment of school fees, the governor approved that EBSU should implement staggered school payment system.”