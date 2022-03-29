Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and 23 others have been named as winners of The Sun Awards 2021.

Unveiling the award winners yesterday, the Management of The Sun Publishing Limited said Governor Umahi and Alhaji Rabiu emerged as Man of the Year, while Lawan won the Political Icon of the Year award.

Other winners are Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who emerged as winners of Governor of the Year award, with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, as winner of Courage in Leadership award.

First Lady of Abia State, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, who is founder, Vicar Hope Foundation, is the Most Supportive First Lady award winner, while Emmanuel Ndubuisi Mbaka, CEO, Platinum Mortgage Bank, emerged as winner of Banker of the Year award.

In the business categories, Chief Benson Madubuko, chairman/CEO, De Chico Group and Alhaji Auwalu Rano of AA Rano Oil won Entrepreneur of the Year award,