The governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umuahi, has raised an alarm over alleged strings of misinformation and propaganda by the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Making this known in a press statement issued on his behalf by Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, the state Commissioner of Information and State Orientation, the governor condemned what he described as “allegations, trumped criminal accusations and falsehoods”, coming from the opposition party.

It listed them as including the publication signed by ‘Ebonyi PDP National Assembly caucus, dated 18th May 2021 and accusing the state government of arming Ebonyi youths with AK-47 to kill perceived enemies (an accusation which it said the party’s National Publicity Secretary later withdrew); kidnapping one Amos Ogbonna (before the alleged kidnap they were the last to see him and the first to do so after he was released, the statement added); abducting one Anyigor Methuselah; murdering one Shedrack Nwode (“without mentioning who killed him”) and accusing Ebonyi youths of attacking some PDP members without mentioning the names of suspects.