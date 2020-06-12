Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has reiterated his commitment to enhance the welfare of Ebonyi people and to empower them to be self-reliant.

The governor also reeled out the achievements of his administration in the last five years and charged the indigenes to use the Democracy Day celebration to reflect on the progress the state has made.

The governor’s renewal of commitment and scorecard are contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation and acting Commissioner, Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Orji Uchenna Orji, yesterday.

Orji said the Umahi-led administration has, in his five years in office, proved that Nigeria has potentialities for greatness, promising that the administration has better things in stock for the people.

He said: “As Ebonyi State marks 21 years of democratic governance and five years of innovative transformation by a divine mandate administration, piloted by Goveernor Umahi, this year’s Democracy Day celebration offers us another opportunity to reflect on Ebonyi before, Ebonyi today, the progress made so far and the governor’s stewardship in the face of daunting economic challenges of the time.

“The five years of innovative governance of Umahi has turned Ebonyi into a centre of excellence, where the state that was hitherto, the most backward, is now the fastest growing economy and the most conducive environment for investment due to the level of developmental actualisation, infrastructure and human capital development it has attained in the last five years.

“In his mission to enhancethe welfare of Ebonyi people and to empower them to be self-reliant through the compassionate delivery of transparent and God-fearing governance that is based on integrity and dignity, the governor’s administration reflects his five-fold covenant with God and the prophetic proclamations he made at his 1st and 2nd inaugurations as governor, with his deputy, Eric Kelechi Igwe.”

Orji said the Umahi-led administration has recorded massive achievements spread across construction of roads to environmental sanitation and beautification of the state.