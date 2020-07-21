Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday dissolved over 1,000 of his technical assistants (TAs), senior technical assistants (STAs) and executive assistants (EAs) for not living up to expectations in the discharge of their official duties.

Governor Umahi disclosed this during the swearing-in of three caretaker chairmen of Ikwo, Afikpo North and Ivo local government areas and the coordinator of Ohaozara Development Centre, at Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.He said the dissolution would take effect from August 1.

The governor said he had no business with anybody who had an appointment and did not want to work.

According to him, the appointment was a source of social security, empowerment and to bring young men and women to learn the act of governance.

Umahi, who disclosed there would be a fresh appointments into the positions, however, said the dissolved appointees would be given the opportunity to reapply, but must be ready to show their farms and what they achieved during their first appointment.

He said: “It is time to work. I have no business with anybody who has an appointment and doesn’t want to work. Let me announce my disappointment at the TAs, STAs and EAs. We have over 1,000 of them. Yet, my deputy and myself go out of our way in this COVID-19. We have over 360 liaison officers and a lot of management committee members.

“I don’t know where else you will get a position and go-on sleeping and be waiting for an alert. It cannt happen under me. By August 1, all TAs, STAs and EAs are dissolved,” he said.