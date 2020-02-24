Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday sacked his Technical Assistant on Security, Mr. Ibiam Ogbonnaya Junior (Terror) and the Coordinator of Ubeyi Development Centre, Mr. Uche Ibiam, over their alleged involvement in the violence and murder that marred Friday’s PDP councillorship primary elections in Unwana area of Afikpo North Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, the governor also ordered security agents to investigate, arrest and prosecute the duo and others involved in the case in accordance with the law.

Umahi in the statement assured of the commitment of his administration towards the sustenance of peace and security in the state