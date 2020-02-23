Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has sacked his Technical Assistant (TA) on Security, Mr. Ibiam Ogbonnaya Junior (a.k.a Terror) and the Coordinator of Ubeyi Development Centre, Mr.Uche Ibiam, over their alleged involvement in the violence and murder that marred Friday’s PDP councillorship primary elections in Unwana area of Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government(SSG) and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala,the governor also ordered the security agents to investigate, arrest and prosecute the duo and others involved in the case in accordance with the law.

Governor Umahi in the statement assured the people of Ebonyi State of the commitment of his administration towards the sustenance of peace and security in the state.

The statement reads: “His Excellency the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, has directed the immediate removal from office and arrest of the Coordinator, Ubeyi Development Centre, Hon. Uche Ibiam and Mr. Ibiam Ogbonnaya Junior, (a.k.a Terror), Technical Assistant (TA) to Governor on Security, for alleged involvement in a murder case.

“His Excellency further directed that security agencies should carry out investigation and prosecute all those found guilty in accordance with the extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The governor assured Ebonyians of their safety and readiness to sustain the peace and tranquility reigning in the state.”