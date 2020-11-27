Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday sacked two kinsmen of former Secretary to the Government of the federation (SGF), Chief Pius Anyim, from his government.

Chief Anyim was part of the Ebonyi PDP elders and stakeholders who briefed the press in Abuja recently saying they would not join the governor to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The sacked appointees are Mr. Onyekachi Danie, coordinator of Ivo Development Centre and Mr.Fabian Ivoke, coordinator of Echiele Development Centre, all in Ivo Local Government Area of the state where the former SGF hails from.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr.Kenneth Ugbala, Umahi said the coordinators were relieved of their appointments for neglecting their duties.

He directed them to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the state government before the close of work yesterday.