From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor,Chief David Umahi, has sacked the Provost of Ebonyi State College of Education Ikwo, Professor Benedict Mbam, and all the management team of the school.

The management of the institution headed by Prof. Benedict Mbam was earlier suspended by the Governor for allegedly embarking on illegal employment without the knowledge and approval of the state government.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, told newsmen Wednesday that the report of the committee set up to investigate the illegal employment in the school indicted the entire management.

He stated this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

He said “EXCO received the report of the Committee on Illegal Employment in Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo.

“Exco considered the report and resolved as follows:

” That the entire management of Ikwo College of Education is hereby sacked effective today, 9th February, 2022″