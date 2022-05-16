Ebonyi State Government, yesterday, dismissed reports in the media that Governor David Umahi submitted nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the senatorial seat of Ebonyi South zone in 2023.
The government insisted that Governor Umahi only submitted forms for the presidential contest of the APC.
Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, who stated this in a statement, yesterday, described the reports as distorted and maintained that Governor Umahi’s 2023 presidential ambition was unwavering.
He urged the people of Ebonyi State and, indeed, Nigerians to disregard the publication, saying it was the orchestration of political detractors who were threatened by the rising political profile and wide acceptance of the Ebonyi governor.
“For the records, Umahi submitted nomination forms for the presidential ticket only and not for any other ticket whatsoever. His presidential ambition is, therefore, unwavering.
“The newspaper report is distorted and lacks authenticity and, therefore, falls short of the slightest credibility as it is aimed at demeaning the personality of the governor.
“The public are enjoined to discountenance this untoward publication as an orchestration of political desperadoes who feel threatened by the acceptable performance credentials of Governor Umahi and the rising popularity of his presidential ambition which is deeply rooted on evidential performance track records, equity and social justice.
“We thank all compatriots who have stood with our dear governor in his presidential aspiration and who are committed to his cause of nation building. Your prayers mean a lot for him,” he said.
