From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, yesterday declared that everybody in the South East geopolitical zone was desirous and curious to join the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the sideline after few hours meeting with the Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, at the national secretariat, Abuja, he complained about the insufficient quantity of materials deployed to the geopolitical zone for the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise.

On the ongoing registration and the determination of the geopolitical zone to join the APC, he governor said: “The ongoing registration, arrangements and logistics and the intentions are very wonderful. It is first class because I have never seen it in any party administration…Everybody in South East wants to belong to the APC.

“Mr President has actually helped South East so much. And in every of my broadcast or media chat, I have always enumerated what Mr. President has done for our people. And Ebonyi State is a shining example of intervention by Mr President. The narrative is changing. But, when I went to Jigawa, Yobe, Kebbi and other APC governors and saw what they are doing, I shouted that we are so much under-reported because the only way evil can thrive is for good men to keep quiet.

“So, the South East is very appreciative of the efforts of Mr President in the development of south East. Everybody is interested in the revalidation and registration exercise. We want the chairman of the party to take note of this. He has assured me how he came about the shortage of forms. And he has also assured me of the expectations of the national leadership of APC in terms of the number of Nigerians we are going to register. It is working out in south East,” he said.

On the marginalisation of the Southeast, he said: “It is a party affair. It is very wrong for any party person to make personal views of such matter.”

Party discipline requires that you sit down and discuss issues.

“You advance your reasons and another person will also advance his. And then the party as a family will take position. Not even as a new member. Even if I am an old member I will not like to comment,” he quipped.