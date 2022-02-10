From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, ordered the indefinite suspension of the Executive Secretary of Ebonyi State Emergency Management Agency, Ozioma Eze, with immediate effect.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Coordinating Commissioner, Kenneth Ugbala, said Eze’s suspension was due to negligence of duty which resulted in expiration of stored relief items meant for distribution to the public.

“Consequently, Eze is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring before the close of work yesterday,” the SSG said in the statement.