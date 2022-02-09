From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has ordered the indefinite suspension of the Executive Secretary of Ebonyi State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Ozioma Eze, with immediate effect.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, said Mr Ozioma’s suspension was as a result of negligence of duty which resulted in expiration of stored relief items meant for distribution to the public.

“Consequently, Pastor Ozioma Eze is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring before the close of work on Wednesday, 9th February 2022.

“Please, ensure strict compliance,” the statement said.