Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has ordered the immediate suspension of one of his Special Assistants, Mr Collins Eze, over alleged acts of gross misconduct.

Umahi’s directive was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki by the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner, Dr Ugbala Kenneth Igwe.

The suspension came barely a week after the goverment conferred State Award on Mr Eze.

The statement reads in part, “the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has ordered the immediate indefinite suspension of the Special Assistant to the Governor on EAs STAs and TAs Affairs, Mr Collins Eze, from office for acts of gross misconduct”

“As a direct consequence of this indefinite suspension, the Governor has, in the exercise of his powers as enshrined in the State Honours Law, 2022, approved the cancellation and withdrawal of the honours award recently given to Mr Eze by the state government.

Umahi also directed Eze ”to hand over all government property in his possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Wednesday, 28th December 2022.″