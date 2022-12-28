From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, ordered immediate suspension of one of his special assistants, Mr. Collins Eze, over alleged acts of gross misconduct.

His directive was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Ugbala Kenneth Igwe.

Th suspension came barely a week after the goverment conferred State Award on Mr. Eze.

The statement read in part: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has ordered the immediate indefinite suspension of the Special Assistant to the Governor on EAs STAs and TAs Affairs, Mr Collins Eze, from office for acts of gross misconduct.

“As a direct consequence of this indefinite suspension, the governor has, in the exercise of his powers as enshrined in the State Honours Law, 2022, approved the cancellation and withdrawal of the honours award recently given to Mr Eze by the state government.”

Umahi also directed Eze to hand over all government property in his possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work today.