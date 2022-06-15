Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has suspended indefinitely the state Commissioner for Finance, Orlando Nweze.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the state government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, Mr.Nweze was suspended for his alleged inability to discharge his duties effectively.

The statement further directed Mr. Nweze to hand over goverment property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry before the ose of work on Wednesday.

“The Governor has directed indefinite suspension of Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Okechukwu Orlando Nweze with effect from June 15th 2022, for his inability to discharge his duty effectively.

” In the light of the above, Mr. Orlando Nweze is hereby directed to handover all government property in his possession to Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Development before the close of work on Wednesday 15th June, 2022″ the statement said.