Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday suspended the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mr. Emmanuel Uguru. The Governor also suspended his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Higher Education, Mrs. Obianuju Alo.

The suspension of the duo came few hours after the Governor suspended his Principal Secretary , Mr. Emmanuel Obasi. Umahi explained that Mr. Obasi’s suspension was as a result of negligence and dereliction of duty. A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, directed Obasi to hand over all government property in his possession to the Office of the Secretary to the state government before the close of work on Friday, 7th January, 2022.

