From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has approved the indefinite suspension of the Provost of Ebonyi State College of Education Ikwo (ESCOEI), Prof Benedict Mbam, for allegedly embarking on the recruitment of staff without following due process.

The Governor who also suspended the Bursar of the college announced that all the employment conducted by the college from 2019 to date has been nullified.

The governor in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, said it was unfortunate that when the government was struggling to pay the salaries of the College workers, the management of the College was at the same time embarking on the employment of workers.

The statement directed the Provost and the Bursar of the College to hand over school property in their possessions to their next in rank with immediate effect.

‘Ebonyi State Government under the leadership of Chief David Umahi has frowned at the recent employment carried out by the management of Ikwo College of Education and hereby directed as follows:

‘That the recent recruitment process of the College does not follow Ebonyi State Government due process.

‘That all the employment is done by the management of Ikwo College of Education from 2019 till date are hereby nullified.

‘Consequently, the Provost and the Bursar of Ikwo College of Education are hereby placed on indefinite suspension. They are to hand over to the next in rank with immediate effect.

‘It is unfortunate that when Government is struggling to pay the salaries of the college workers, the management of the College of Education, Ikwo, is embarking on the employment of workers.

‘Therefore, all concerned are directed to take note and ensure strict compliance to this government directive,’ the statement said.