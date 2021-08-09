From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, suspended indefinitely the Coordinator of Ohaozara Development Centre in Ohaozara Local Government Area for travelling outside the state without permission.

This is just as the governor approved the appointment of Peter Akpa from the same area, as acting coordinator of the centre. He is to resume with immediate effect.

Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala, stated this in a statement, yesterday.

Ugbala said: “Governor Umahi has approved the immediate indefinite suspension of Ekezie as coordinator, Ohaozara Development Centre.

“The indefinite suspension is as a result of serious acts of misconduct bordering on dishonesty and travelling outside the state without official permission.

“Consequently, Obinna Ekezie is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the secretary to the state government/coordinating commissioner not later than 4pm today, August 8, 2021.

“In a similar development, the governor approved the appointment of Akpa as acting coordinator of the centre with immediate effect.

“All concerned are to ensure strict compliance.”

