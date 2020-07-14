Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday suspended indefinitely the Auditor General, Innocent Nweda, with immediate effect.

Also suspended is the Auditor General for local government, George Ukpai.

Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala, announced the suspensions in a statement, yesterday.

According to the statement, the two officers were accused of failure to prepare and produce the annual audited accounts of the state government and that of the local government.

The governor further directed that Nweda should hand over to the next most senior officer in the office.

He also directed that one U. A. Udu should take over as acting auditor general for local government until further notice.

“The hand over and take over should be concluded before close of work on Monday (yesterday),” he said.