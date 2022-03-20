From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has tasked engineers and investors to take advantage of the abundant human and material resources to achieve the needed industrial revolution in the country.

Umahi gave the challenge in Nsukka yesterday when he presided at the 18th Herbert Macaulay Memorial Lecture (HMML) held at Adada Hall Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The lecture was organised by the Faculty of Engineering of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), with the title, “Potentials, Prospects and Drawbacks of Steel and Petroleum Industries Development in Nigeria.”

He said the theme of the event was apt as steel and petroleum were very vital for the development of any nation.

“Development of infrastructure in any nation without the two resources remains an uphill task. Our nation is abundantly endowed with steel and petroleum resources but we have not developed the capacity to harness them to serve our nation population,” he said.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Mr Eric Igwe, urged engineers to find out things preventing the country from fully and properly exploiting these key resources for national development.

