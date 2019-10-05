Felix Ikem, Nsukka

All roads lead to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 as the Governor of Ebonyi state, His Excellency, Engineer Dave Nweze Umahi, delivers the 59th Founders’ Day Lecture of the University.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charles Igwe, who spoke to newsmen, Saturday, in Nsukka; “the Founders’ Day Lecture is a very prestigious lecture and usually signifies the climax of a week-long series of activities lined up to mark the anniversary of Nigeria’s first indigenous university.

“The topic of the lecture, which will be chaired by the first registrar of the university, His Royal Majesty, Eze Chukwuemeka Ike, is ‘ Preparing for Tomorrow’s Zero Oil Economy in Ebonyi.

“Engineer Umahi will be following in the footpaths of other prominent Nigerians who delivered the prestigious lecture in the past,” he said.

The Chairman of Senate Ceremonials Committee of the university, Professor Bennett Nwanguma, also said that an air of celebration has already enveloped the campuses of the university.

According to him, “notable alumni of the university are also expected to participate in what is usually an annual homecoming ceremony in which both staff and students are not left out.”