By Stanley Okoro-Emegha

The era when Nigerians dwell only on the hyped potential of a leader that has not been tested has gone. The present situation is a very strong indication that the country is in dire need of people with proven records of financial accountability, prudence in the management of public resources, high level of empathy to the sufferings of the citizens, patriotism to restore the ethnic cohesion and religious tolerance that hitherto formed the bedrock of our nationhood as well as one who has proved his worth in infrastructural and human capital development.

It is obvious that Nigerians are tired of speeches filled with empty promises, as they will neither attract sympathy vote for any candidate nor political party.

For the 2023 general election, the electorate have begun to set the agenda, laying credence to candidate-based voting pattern, irrespective of political party lines and other influences.

In the light of the above, the governor of Ebonyi and chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum, Chief David Nweze Umahi, does not only come to mind but also has great acceptability and followership across the country.

This is as a result of his quality and quantum achievements in all the critical sectors of the state’s economy.

Some of his magnificent architectural pieces are wonderful road network done with concrete pavements, flyovers, state-of-the-art Ecumenical Centre and shopping mall.

Others are the Ugwu Iyere magical bridge, King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi International Airport, St. Margaret Umahi International Market, and New Government House, to mention but a few.

Beyond the infrastructural gains of Umahi’s dispensation, peace and tranquility reign supreme as Ebonyi is the only state in the South-East of Nigeria where the sit-at-home order is not operational as the residents move freely and business activities flourish, 24 hours in a day and seven days of the week.

Moreso, Umahi revamped the moribund Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Plant, which, today, is serving the farmers’ needs and also helped to solve the problem of food insecurity beyond the borders of the state. These and other thoroughly calculated efforts of Umahi have boosted the economy of Ebonyi State.

Another unique thing about Umahi is that there is nothing like “uncompleted projects” in his administration. This particular trend has made him an outstanding leader.

Not only is the governor youthful, he is also a technocrat and an engineer par excellence as evidenced in the quality of massive developmental structures dotting the length and breadth of the state. Umahi’s seven-year administration and still counting has taken the state to enviable heights, placing it in the global space.

Little wonder when the Vice-President visited Ebonyi on April 5 this year, he said, and I quote, “Governor David Umahi is making Ebonyi the tourism capital of the nation,” adding that even “five days cannot be enough to go around his momental infrastructural achievements.”

If a sitting Vice-President and fellow contestant in the presidential race can attest to the fact that Umahi has done well in governance, then, which other campaign or consultation does he require to win the presidential ticket and subsequently the 2023 election?

As if that encomium was not enough, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, visited the state preceding month and, during his projects inauguration, he proclaimed that Umahi had created a huge problem for his successor because he will leave shoes that will be so challenging to step into.

That was a confirmation of Mr. President’s appreciation of Umahi’s magical and accelerated infrastructural achievements despite the lean resources that come to the state from the Federation Account.

He who achieves much with little will achieve extraneously or superfluously when given much. Umahi has developed Ebonyi with the meagre allocation to the state, and in him a new Nigeria will be birthed.

To this end, the national delegates of the great party, APC, should know that the future of this country lies in their hands. The type of leader they choose would make or mar the country. Engr. David Nweze Umahi is the right man fashioned and ready for the job at this time in the country. Give him the mandate because he has the capacity to win the presidential election.

The die is cast.

•Okoro-Emegha is

chairman, All Progressives

Congress, Ebonyi State

