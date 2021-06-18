Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday, said the David Nweze Umahi Medical University can improve the state’s internally generated revenue by N10 billion within three years of takeoff.

He stated this during a visit to the Registrar and Management of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board in Abuja.

The governor explained that the institution prided as one of the best in West Africa has sufficient accommodations for students and lecturers as well as centres of excellence in eye treatment, kidney transplant, surgical section and production of dialyzers.

He expressed optimism that with the sophistication of the institution and the equipment already procured, the institution would end the practice of medical tourism in Nigeria within the shortest possible time.

“Of course, we have Dialysis Centre, we have Oxygen Production Centre, we have so many centres and interestingly, there is something we never had in Africa that we are going to have there and that is the production of Dialyzers which is disposable for the treatment of Dialysis and we have made up over 80 percent commitment in terms of equipment, so we are going to be producing these Dialyzers, no hospital, no place in West Africa is producing it.

“This is going to assist the state very well. We believe in the next three years, this centre should be able to support Ebonyi State government with its turn over on investment to not less than N10 billion and it is also going to minimise as much as possible medical tourism outside this country,” he said.