Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has celebrated the decision of the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, to join the ruling party.

In a statement issued by the PGF chairman and governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors described the defection as a testament to APC’s capacity to mobilise all Nigerians. The PGF also commended the Ebonyi governor for taking the courageous and historic step of leaving the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to the progressives’ fold.

“PGF heartily welcome Governor Umahi to the APC. We celebrate his decision as a testament to our party’s capacity to mobilise all Nigerians. The vision of the founding fathers of our legacy parties is for the APC to serve as a platform to unite all Nigerians under a progressive umbrella,” it noted.

The PGF further said that; “with Chief Umahi now in APC, the vision is further reinforced and shall contribute to the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels. It is heartwarming that notwithstanding all the fabricated campaigns against the APC and especially our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Umahi is able to make the bold decision to join our party, based on our performance.

“This is a strong acknowledgement of Mr. President’s credentials as a fair leader with balanced and equitable disposition to issues of justice and impartial politics. We specially congratulate our leader, President Buhari and reaffirm our commitment to support him to build our party, APC, as a strong and democratic political party in the country.