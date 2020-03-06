Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A magistrate’s court sitting Ebonyi State yesterday remanded in prison custody, a 38-year-old man, Uchenna Ibiam, for his alleged involvement in murder and cultism.

The suspect, who was the Coordinator of Ubeyi Development Centre, in the Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was also accused of unlawful possession of firearms, among others. He was equally alleged to belong to a secret cult group known as Ayes Confraternity.

Daily Sun gathered that he allegedly shot dead Enyinnaya Ibiam during a People’s Democratic Party councillorship primary election in the area.

Governor David Umahi had ordered the sacking and arrest of the accused person over his alleged involvement in the incident, which led to the killing of late Enyinnaya Ibiam.

It was alleged that he committed the offence at Unwana community in the Afikpo North Council area of the state on February 26.

The suspect was arraigned before the magistrates’ court on 11 counts bothering on murder, felony, attempted murder, cultism and illegal possession of firearms, among others.

The defense counsel led by Barr B.J. Anyim applied to the court for his client to be admitted to bail. But the prosecuting counsel, Mbam, opposed the bail application on the ground that it was a capital offence and could not be adjudicated on by the magistrates’ court.

The Chief Magistrate, B.I. Chukwu, stressed that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Chukwu directed that the accused person be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, and his case file transferred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for necessary legal advice.

The matter was adjourned till March 16, for report of compliance.