From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq Umar, has been named Blueprint Public Officer of the Year 2020.

At the Newspapers’ 10th Anniversary and Impact Series Awards held recently in Abuja, the Zamfara State born administrator was nominated for her contributions to humanitarian and emergency intervention.

The award committee, which was made up of eminent Nigerians, said that her courage in the face of adversity especially during the Covid19 surge and her leadership ability during the year under review distinguished her out of all other nominees.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of BluePrint Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, lauded the minister’s unique promotion of good governance and accountability in managing financial resources for the general well being of Nigerians.

In her acceptance speech, Umar Farouq thanked the management of the organisation for deeming her worthy.

In a statement by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, she said: “his means so much to me because of what it represents.

“2020 was a year that will go down in history for all its ups and downs especially with the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on Nigerians and the global community”.

According to her, the award would spur her to continue to contribute her quota to the building of a better society through the various humanitarian programmes lined up by the ministry and the Federal Government under the leadership of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.

Other recipients included the former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan; and the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

Also, the Bueprint Person of the year Prof. was bagged by Babagana Umara Zulum, who is the governor of Borno State. And also the Blueprint Governors of the year and Public Service Awardees amongst many others.