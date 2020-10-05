Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigeria’s 60th independence day anniversary.

Farouq thanked the president for the creation of the ministry and his commitment to the poor in the society.

“Mr. President has restated his administration’s determination to lift one hundred million Nigerians out of poverty over the next ten years through its Social Investment Programmes. He may not be in office for another ten years but he has set in motion a solid foundation that will ensure that this set target is achieved.

“As we celebrate our 60th Independence anniversary, let us remember the severe humanitarian needs in some parts of Nigeria created by conflict and resolve to live in peace and unity”.

In his independence day celebration address, President Buhari recalled his administration’s efforts to support the small business owners who are the major contributors to the nation’s economy. This, he said is still in place despite the harsh realities the country’s economy is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our government is grappling with the dual challenge of saving lives and livelihoods in the face of drastically reduced resources.” In the last three years, we have introduced unprecedented measures in support of the economy and to the weakest members of our society in the shape of Tradermoni, Farmermoni, School Feeding Programme, Job creation efforts, Agricultural and intervention programmes.

“No government in the past did what we are doing with such scarce resources,” the president stated.