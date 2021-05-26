Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has handed over 40 operational vehicles for onward distribution to coordinators of the state COVID-19 Action Recovery And Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES)

The vehicles which were procured by the Federal Project Support Unit of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs were handed over to Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikande Agba, yesterday, at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The NG CARES is the Federal Government initiative with support from the World Bank to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting the vehicles, the minister thanked the World Bank for coming to the aid of the poor and vulnerable people of Nigeria affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to, on behalf of the President and the people of Nigeria, appreciate the World Bank for this wonderful gesture of coming to the aid of the poor and vulnerable people of Nigeria and businesses that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. I strongly believe that the vehicles that are being commissioned today will go a long way in assisting the State Coordinators of the programme in carrying out the herculean task of alleviating the suffering of ordinary people in the country.

“Let me also commend the efforts of the steering committee for N-CARES and the Federal Cares Technical Committee for their efforts in ensuring that the intervention from the World Bank gets to the people at the grassroots.