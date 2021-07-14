The Managing Director, Target Energy Limited, Abdullahi Umar, has described as untrue an online report: NBET budgeted N7.6 billion for ‘Senate’ – but can’t settle GenCos’ invoices.

In a statement sent to Daily Sun, Umar pointed that the purport of the report which meant to show that NBET’s 2021 Budget contained the sum of N7.62 billion with the heading “Senate 5 per cent” was untrue as there was no code attached to the report.

He explained that those familiar with Nigerian budgeting practices would understand that every budget item has a code number which is used for tracking budgetary expenditures tied to the code.

“My review of the Appropriation Act 2021 – the law signed by the President confirmed my suspicion – that no such line item exists in NBET’s budget. The Appropriation Act is a widely available public document, also obtainable at the National Assembly and the Budget Office of the Federation, as two authenticating signatures are signed across each page of the Appropriation Act.

It is important to buttress that every budget passed by the National Assembly and signed by Mr. President becomes a law of the country, and the budget law has been in existence since January 2021 following Presidential assent. The report of “Senate 5 per cent” in NBET’s budget carried by the online newspaper is therefore completely inaccurate”, he said.

According to him, It is incumbent on media houses, especially editors, to ensure that stories are properly vetted and where public documents are involved, to use authentic versions of such documents to build their stories.

“Media houses are often inundated with stories for publication, and in the social media era, once something enters the public space, it quickly spreads like wild fire across the blogosphere. Where the information proves incorrect, it becomes challenging to retract or clarify and much damage may have been done already by the time this is done.

The online report clearly relied on a wrong / fake version of the budget, perhaps obtained from the internet, to run its story, with resulting vilification of the agency involved.

